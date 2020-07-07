PUBG Mobile: When will the 0.19.0 update come?

The 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile has got fans of the game incredibly excited.

The update is set to bring a series of exciting features, including the much-hyped Livik map.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update time (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile/YT)

The 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile has got fans across the globe incredibly excited. The update is expected to bring various new features to the game, including the much-hyped Livik Map, to give players a fresh and renewed experience.

Players are early waiting for the update to roll out so that they can try the new map and several other features.

Here is all you need to know about the update's release.

When will the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update arrive?

The PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update hit the servers at around 8:30 AM (IST). However, the timing of the update may differ from device to device and will vary according to the region.

The official announcement on the discord server says:

The 0.19.0 update started rolling out slowly to players at 03:00 UTC (20 minutes ago) and should be fully rolled out at 06:00 UTC.

The announcement on the official discord server

Players will be able to update the game directly via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

There are also rewards for updating PUBG Mobile between July 7th and July 13th (UTC 0+). They are:

2,888 BP

AG ×100

Nightmare Helmet (3d)

The game's developers have also stated that there will be no downtime for maintenance before the update is rolled about.

Some of the key features that will be added with the update are as follows:

#1 New Livik Map

#2 New Library TDM

#3 Spark the Flame-themed gameplay

