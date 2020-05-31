PUBG Mobile: Why MS Dhoni is talking about PUBG while sleeping

MS Dhoni playing PUBG with Yuzvedra Chahal

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni has revealed that the former's love for PUBG Mobile has led to him talking about the game even during his sleep.

In an Instagram live session with IPL team Chennai Super King's (CSK) Rupha Ramani, the former WC winning captain's wife hilariously claimed that PUBG Mobile was the reason why MS Dhoni is sleep-talking nowadays.

Sakshi Dhoni talked about several topics during a candid chat, including MS Dhoni's love for video games. She added how playing video games, especially PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile, helped Mahi divert his mind.

"It [video games] is like a stress buster. Video games help him divert his mind. Pubg has even encroached my bed... He is even sleep-talking PubG nowadays."

On being asked about MS Dhoni's long orange hair days, Sakshi took a funny dig at him, clarifying that she would never have accepted to meet Mahi with that hair.

"If Mahi had met me when he had long hair, I wouldn't have looked at him... That orange hair was the worst and didn't suit him."

When MS Dhoni shifted from PUBG Mobile to COD Mobile

It was revealed not long ago that MS Dhoni was spending time playing Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) instead of PUBG Mobile

Not long ago, Sportskeeda had reported that MS Dhoni was spending time playing Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) instead of PUBG Mobile which was later confirmed by CSK and India teammate Deepak Chahar.

During his Instagram live session with Ramani, Chahar had confirmed how MS Dhoni's switch to COD Mobile made it hard for him to return to PUBG Mobile. He was seen playing as an assaulted under the watchful eyes of In-game leader and CSK teammate, Kedar Jadhav.

Deepak Chahar stated

"I play a lot of PUBG because of quarantine time right now, Mahi bhai used to play a lot before, but not anymore, he has switched to COD Mobile. So when he came to play PUBG with us once recently, he couldn't understand a thing because of playing COD mobile so much, he was completely out of touch."