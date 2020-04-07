MS Dhoni has shifted from PUBG mobile to COD mobile

Earlier it was found that Captain Cool was a regular PUBG player in Kedhar Jadhav's four-man squad during tours.

Dhoni's CSK teammate Deepak Chahar confirmed that he has switched to COD mobile from PUBG.

Dhoni playing PUBG with Chahal

Days after Sportskeeda reported that former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's love for the multiplayer online game, PUBG Mobile, it is now learned that the 38-year old is spending his time playing Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile).

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India teammate Deepak Chahar confirmed this development during a video interview on the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise's Facebook page.

He said, "I play a lot of PUBG because of quarantine time right now, Mahi bhai used to play a lot before, but not anymore, he has switched to COD Mobile. So when he came to play PUBG with us once recently, he couldn't understand a thing because of playing COD mobile so much, he was completely out of touch."

Last week, Sportskeeda had confirmed Dhoni's recent obsession with the game, playing as an assaulted for his squad, under the watchful eyes of In-game leader, Kedar Jadhav. However, it seems he has found solace in PUBG Mobile's new competitor, COD Mobile, which was launched in 2019.

Apparently, Captain Cool picked up the game quickly and was a regular of the national team's four man squad along with Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Kedhar Jadhav.

WIth Chahar's confirmation, it remains to be seen how much time Dhoni will devote to this game.

You can watch Chahar's interview here: