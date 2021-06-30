PUBG Mobile working redeem code for today (June 30th): Pretty in Pink set and headpiece

PUBG Mobile has a plethora of enticing in-game items that players wish to obtain. The game features an option of redeem codes that allow users to acquire items for absolutely free.

Often the code offers permanent and time-limited gun skins, emotes, sets, and various other cosmetic items. However, the drawback of the codes is that they only work for a limited number of users or a stipulated period.

Working redeem code for today in PUBG Mobile

Redeem code: BMTCZBZMFS

Rewards: Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

Note: The duration of the items obtained through the redeem code provided above is only one day.

Disclaimer: The code is working now, and therefore, players are required to use the code quickly to acquire a set and headpiece.

How to use PUBG Mobile redeem code

Players are required to follow the instructions given below to obtain the rewards through the PUBG Mobile redeem code:

Step 1: All PUBG Mobile redeem codes must be claimed from the official Redemption Center only. Here’s the link to the website.

Carefully enter all the details in the respective text fields

Step 2: Then, users must carefully fill in all the particulars like their PUBG Mobile ID, redemption code, and verification code.

After pressing redeem button, a pop-up will appear asking players to confirm their details

Step 3: Once players have entered all the details, tap on the redeem button. A pop-up will soon appear on the screen, asking them to confirm their ID and IGN.

Step 4: Tap okay to complete the redemption process successfully.

Step 5: The set and headpiece will be added to their account within a few minutes. They can be retrieved from the game’s mail section before expiration.

Rewards can be collected from the mail section

Later, players can equip the outfit from the inventory section. If players face an error message during the redemption process which states that the redemption limit has been released, it means that the code has been used to its maximum capacity. This implies that users cannot use it to obtain rewards any further.

