PUBG Mobile x Rockstar Energy Drink: Angus Cloud character skin, additional rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile's collaboration with Rockstar Energy Drink recently dropped, and it brought multiple special-edition rewards to the game. As part of the What's Next challenge, players can get their hands on the "Angus Cloud" character skin set and other rewards inspired by the American actor.

Angus Cloud is Rockstar Games' brand partner and is best known for portraying Fezco in HBO's hit series Euphoria.

The What's Next challenge is live in PUBG Mobile exclusively for LATAM and NA server players. However, those interested will have to pay a hefty amount of UC (Unknown Cash/Credits) to unlock the Angus Cloud-inspired What's Next Set, which includes an old puffer jacket.

PUBG Mobile offers "Angus Cloud" special edition collectibles as a part of its Rockstar Energy Drink collaboration

The Rockstar Energy Drink collaboration began on April 25, 2023, with Angus Cloud-themed collectibles dropping in PUBGM. It will remain active for almost four weeks, ending on May 23, 2023.

The What's Next challenge offers plenty of rewards. The most notable items are the Angus Cloud What's Next Set (Mythic), a special edition black hat (Angus Cloud What's Next Hat), sunglasses (Angus Cloud What's Next Shades), Rockstar Tokens, Rockstar Avatar frame (free milestone reward), and What's Next Vouchers (free milestone reward).

To unlock the items from the What's Next challenge reward pool, players will need to spend 60 UC on each draw (the first draw costs 10 UC), while 10 turns will cost 540 UC.

However, if players are able to collect enough What's Next Vouchers, they can use them instead of UC to draw rewards from the prize pool. Alternatively, items are redeemable from the Event shop, which one can unlock with Rockstar Tokens.

What does Angus Cloud have to say about the PUBG Mobile x Rockstar Energy Drink collaboration?

Angus Cloud recently spoke about his character skin being added to PUBGM's catalog. He said:

"I grew up playing video games with my friends and always thought it'd be cool to be in one, so it's beyond crazy to me that Rockstar Energy and PUBG MOBILE actually made that dream come true. You know, I just hope that people out there playing with my skin see it as inspiration that anything is possible if you follow your passions and continue to push the limits."

For those unaware, the PUBG Mobile x Rockstar Energy Drink collaboration is part of the "Fuel What's Next" campaign launched with Angus Cloud in November 2022.

Interestingly, the energy drink brand's collaboration with the Krafton-backed game will also be celebrated with a performance by rapper Don Toliver during a What's Next' livestream from the NRG Castle on April 27, 2023.

Fans will have a chance to get the "unlock codes" for Angus Cloud's in-game skin, alongside Rockstar Energy merch and premium gear, by participating in the live chat on NRGgg's Twitch channel.

