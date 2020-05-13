Yuzvendra Chahal (L) is known to be a fan of PUBG

Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently posted a story on Instagram in which his in-game name, the outfit he uses while playing PUBG Mobile have been revealed.

From the Instagram story, it can be understood that Chahal's IGN is 'REIGN『Yuzi』', and he uses a Fire Ranger outfit, which can be unlocked only at RP level 50. Chahal's clan name is as indicated by the IGN, REIGN.

Yuzvendra Chahal played a game of PUBG with IPL star Rahul Tewatia

Yuzvendra Chahal has purchased the Season 13 Elite Royal Pass in PUBG Mobile

What's also interesting to note is that the fire ranger costume that Yuzvendra Chahal's character in PUBG Mobile uses suggests that the Indian cricket team spinner has purchased the Elite Royal Pass in the game.

From the below story grab, it seems as per Yuzvendra Chahal's outfit and emote that he has unlocked rewards until RP level 100 and the character, in this particular instance, is doing a Dynamic Wave Dance Emote in a Rock 'n' Roll outfit.

Has Chahal unlocked rewards till 100 RP?

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Yuzvendra Chahal's spin partner Kuldeep Yadav even revealed that the RCB spinner is one of the most active PUBG Mobile players among the Indian cricket team members.

“Mahi bhai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant and me, we all play PUBG Mobile. It is a good time pass to play for a while. Chahal plays PUBG Mobile a lot and he might be the biggest fan of the game,” Kuldeep said.

While a number of Indian cricket team members have revealed their adulation for PUBG Mobile, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya also recently shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen giving an insight into how playing PUBG Mobile helps him relieve stress after a long day.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been extremely active on social media since the lockdown began in March, and has posted multiple screen grabs of results from the PUBG Mobile, Ludo King games he plays with his friends and teammates.

As for PUBG Mobile's latest developments, the recent 0.18.0 update which was released on May 7, 2020 came with a wide array of exciting features such as the Miramar 2.0, Cheer Park, a Bluehole Mode and a new weapon in the TDM Mode (P90).