PUBG Mobile: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan vow to play together soon

India's Yuzvendra Chahal and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, today, vowed to play PUBG Mobile together soon.

Recently, Sakshi Dhoni claimed that MS Dhoni's love for PUBG Mobile resulted in the latter's sleep-talking.

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, today, vowed to play PUBG Mobile together, soon.

Interacting through a Live Instagram session, both ace spinners kicked-off the chat by talking about the things that have kept them busy during the lockdown infused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chahal asked Rashid about the things that have kept him occupied during the lockdown in Afghanistan. The latter named playing PUBG Mobile, apart from gyming, as one of the chores which are helping the leg-spinner pass time at home. Chahal, who is a well-known PUBG player himself, put an option of playing PUBG Mobile together someday to which Khan replied affirmatively.

"I haven't gone out of the home during this lockdown. Have opened a small gym at home. As you know, playing PUBG as well."

"We will definitely play PUBG someday?"

"Yes, we will, definitely."

Not long ago, Chahal posted about a PUBG Mobile contest that involved many of Indian cricket team members as well. The caption said:

"Yeh PUBG practice bohot ho gaya (This PUBG practice is enough). Now time to assume my final form at One Plus Domin8 with the #OnePlus8Series5G. Now open to the OnePlus community. Head to @oneplus_india to know more."

MS Dhoni's love for PUBG Mobile

Recently, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni revealed how playing too much PUBG Mobile had led to the former sleep-talking during his sleep.

In an Instagram live session with IPL team Chennai Super King's (CSK) Rupha Ramani, Sakshi Dhoni also revealed that playing videogames has kept MS Dhoni quite busy during the lockdown.

"It [video games] is like a stress buster. Video games help him divert his mind. Pubg has even encroached my bed... He is even sleep-talking PubG nowadays."