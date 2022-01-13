PUBG New State 0.9.23 update patch notes: New mode, guns, and more

Following the conclusion of the pre-season in PUBG New State, Season 1 is around the corner. Players have finally begun to get the hang of it after plenty of problems in the initial phases of the game's release in November 2021.

Since then, Krafton has released several updates to eradicate the bugs and glitches present in the game and add new features.

The developers have recently released patch notes for the 0.9.23 update scheduled to be released in mid-January. Several new features are being added to enhance the futuristic Battle Royale experience for players worldwide.

What are the new features added in the 0.9.23 update in PUBG New State?

1) New mode: BR Extreme

BR extreme is a new fast-paced mode available in Troi. The matches in this mode will be 20 minutes each, and the lobby will consist of 64 players. The plane path will be lower, enabling the players to land faster.

Moreover, each player will start with a P911 pistol, 300 drone credits, a smoke grenade, and a fully charged boost meter.

There will be a couple of airdrops available, for which players will fight amongst each other. Furthermore, BR Extreme mode will also witness more loot, faster respawn features, and drone systems.

2) Changes in BR original

In the BR original, the overall damage and speed of the blue zone are increased during the early and mid-game. The waiting time during the final phase has been increased by 20 seconds. Also, the number of Customization Kits has increased significantly.

Furthermore, futuristic car Nova will be found on roads in Troi, and only Wide Type Deployable shields will be available on the BR original maps.

3) New gun: P90

The P90 gun will now spawn in Care Packages. The new update will also see the SMG using 5.7mm ammo (added to the Drone Store). Moreover, P90 will be introduced with a standard tier-2 transformative scope and a suppressor attached, preventing PUBG New State players from equipping any external attachments.

4) Gun customizations

PUBG New State's new update will witness the following gun customizations:

Muzzle access in DP 28: Players can now attach Flash Hiders or Compensators to DP 28, but they must remember that the gun's damage will be reduced. Lightweight Stock in Beryl M762: The Lightweight Stock will reduce the bullet spread but will increase the ADS speed and reduce the weapon's stability.

Furthermore, there are a few customizations added to specific weapons. Animation improvements have been made in Parkour Roll and Sudden Dash in PUBG New State's upcoming update.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha