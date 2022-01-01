PUBG New State to get a new map in second quarter of 2022

Krafton released its new battle royale title PUBG NEW STATE on 11 November 2021. The game had issues with optimization, visuals, and a variety of other shortcomings. Coupled with that, fans had conflicting feelings about it.

Since then, developers have been improving the game's various features. The title has already crossed 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and App Store.

PUBG New State will receive a new map

In their latest post, Krafton mentioned the release of their first batch of major updates in the first two months of 2022. Apart from that, the developers are also planning to release a new map in the middle of the year.

Details of the map have not been released, but they have provided some exclusive pictures.

In 2022, Krafton will also release two additional PUBG PC maps, Kiki and Tiger. Both of these maps will be 8x8. However, the future PUBG: New State map looks glaringly different from these two.

Krafton is pretty serious about the development of New State. A few days back, they released an update with new and customized guns. Furthermore, it arrived with two unique vehicles - Electron, an electric six-seater minibus, and Mesta, a two-seater sports car.

Currently, PUBG New State has four maps in total - two 8x8 battle royale maps (Troi and Erangel), one training map, and one TDM map (station).

Apart from games, Krafton will also expand its universe and release graphic novels, webtoons, short animations, tv series, etc. Finally, the company is surprising fans with free Chicken Medals and Royale Chest crate tickets as a New Year's surprise. The awards will be available until 10 January 2021.

According to a report by sensor tower, PUBG New State crossed $2.6 million in just seven days of its global release.

