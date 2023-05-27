PUBG New State Invitational Day 2: Rankings, match-wise highlights, and more 

The Group Stage of the Snapdragon New State Invitational Week 1 concluded with 24 teams reaching the Weekly Playoffs. Hyderabad Hydras topped the table with 117.5 points in the initial round. GodLike Esports, who had a terrible opening, jumped to the second spot with 94 points. Meanwhile, United 4 Glory also did their job brilliantly and captured the third seat.

Global Esports and S8UL, who sat 25th and eighth before the second day, displayed tremendous resolve and claimed fourth and fifth spots with 88 points, respectively. However, some famous names, including Revenant, XSPARK, and Team Tamilas, could not show their talents and did not qualify for the Playoffs.

Day 2 overview of New State Invitational Week 1 Group Stage

Week 1 Group Stage standings (Image via Snapdragon)

In the first encounter, United 4 Glory obtained an easy triumphant with 29.5 points while using their Position Card. T4E and GodL acquired 24 and 20 points, respectively, while Team S8UL, without applying any card, grabbed 15, thanks to Divine’s exploits.

AD beat Rymen in a 1v1 clash in the end circle of the second round, assisting Team 4Ever to clinch a Chicken Dinner with 29 points. Team Insane came second with 26 points after their player Rymen made a little mistake in his last battle. However, he was impressive throughout the second game and picked up five crucial kills.

Team MAVI pulled out a stellar Chicken Dinner with 25 points after outclassing a strong opponent in Gods Reign. Marcos Gaming and Global Esports, playing passively, accumulated 18 and 14 points, respectively. Kiolmao from Team MAVI was the best fighter in the match, with six eliminations.

XSPARK finished 27th in Group Stage of New State Invitational Week 1 (Image via Snapdragon)

Zero Gravity secured a Chicken Dinner in the fourth encounter with 24 points. XOUDA was behind them in the standings with 18 points, while S8UL and Team MAVI scored 15 each. New State pro Rayed was the top athlete with six individual eliminations.

Hyderabad Hydras and GodLike were the first and second-best sides in this battle, plundering 32.5 and 30 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Bad Devils and S8UL also had a productive outing, securing 20 points each.

Global Esports, using their Finish Card, registered a mammoth Chicken Dinner with 45 points. The team absolutely dominated in the last game and put on a mesmerizing display. Meanwhile, TH and Revenant collected 23 and 16 points, respectively, in the round of the New State Invitational Day 2.

