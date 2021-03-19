PUBG New State (Mobile): Confirmed changes, features, and more

When announced on February 25th by Krafton Inc, the news about PUBG New State took the internet by storm. Battle Royale mobile gamers cannot wait for the game’s release.

Pre-register on Google Play today to get the latest on PUBG: NEW STATE and be among the first to know about our future plans.



Don’t worry iOS users, we see you 👀, pre-registration is coming at a later date!



More info: https://t.co/4WULBslha2 pic.twitter.com/c4HictHCpF — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) February 25, 2021

Pre-registration for PUBG New State has already started, and players can head to the Google Play Store to do so. A pre-order trailer has also been released, and players can check it out below:

PUBG New State (Mobile): Confirmed changes and features

PUBG Mobile does not have any scope for customization of weapons (Image via Google Play Store)

Many players feel that PUBG New State is PUBG Mobile 2.0, and the gameplay remains more or less the same. However, there are a few striking differences.

The press release revealed that gamers would get to customize their guns once they get hold of the customization kit offered by the title. In this way, they can upgrade their firearms to make them even more powerful.

Currently, PUBG Mobile does not have any scope for customizing the performance of a firearm.

PUBG New State will also be set in the year 2051 (Image via BROSS GAMING, YouTube)

The significant difference is that PUBG New State is set in the future, so players will get to use ultra-modern technology like drones and ballistic shields. These gadgets cannot be accessed in PUBG Mobile.

Needless to say, the graphics of PUBG New State will also be better than that of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG New State will also be set in the year 2051. One hundred players will jump out of an airplane and land on a battle-royale map named Troi, where they will have to loot weapons and supplies to fight for their survival.

Modern gadgets will help them enjoy the title even more.

Note: More differences and features will be known once the game is released. The source of information, in this article, is Google Play Store, PUBG New State’s pre-order trailer, and the game’s press release.