PUBG New State (Mobile) interface and gameplay graphics revealed

PUBG New State is now one of the most anticipated and awaited games of the year.

With the announcement of the game's release a few days ago, rumors that the PUBG Mobile sequel was underway proved real. Battle Royal enthusiasts were incredibly thrilled and excited about the announcement of the game.

Pre-register on Google Play today to get the latest on PUBG: NEW STATE and be among the first to know about our future plans.



Don’t worry iOS users, we see you 👀, pre-registration is coming at a later date!



More info: https://t.co/4WULBslha2 pic.twitter.com/c4HictHCpF — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) February 25, 2021

Though the new title's launch date has not been released yet, the pre-registration process is underway. Recently, in a social media post for PUBG New State, fans got a sneak peek at the setting, graphics, and visual interface of the game.

This article shares all details about the recently released update about PUBG New State.

Also read: PUBG Mobile India: Major reason why the game might not have released three months after the official announcement

PUBG New State (Mobile) gameplay graphics revealed

In a tweet on March 3rd, PUBG New State gave fans a glimpse of its gameplay interface and the graphics. The post didn't state much, though:

"Stay tuned to our official social media channels for all the latest exclusive content we're preparing for PUBG: NEW STATE!"

Advertisement

Here is the post where the in-game screenshots and frame pictures have been revealed:

Stay tuned to our official social media channels for the all the latest exclusive content we're preparing for PUBG: NEW STATE!#pubgnewstate #pubgns #newstate pic.twitter.com/vcuB0CTrUI — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) March 3, 2021

The three frames that have been shared reveal a few aspects of the game:

PUBG New State will host both the FPP and TPP gameplay features, like its original variant.

The game will incorporate Ultra-HD graphics and great map textures with detailed and highly saturated vintage frames.

The frames shown have a dusky tinge that makes it look like it is set in a futuristic suburb place.

A few newly introduced tactical shields can be placed on the ground and used as a defensive mechanism.

The in-game interface is almost as same as the original PUBG Mobile variant but has a few tweaks in its appearance (new kill feed counter, grid lines, voice chat and settings options, blue zone meter, etc.)

With all this new content, the futuristic game, set in 2051, will surely impress PUBG Mobile fans. |They can pre-register for the game on Google Play Store using this link.

Also read - PUBG Mobile India: 3 months after the official announcement, users still wait for the game’s official release