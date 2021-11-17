PUBG New State nickname generator: Stylish names, how to create, and more

It's been less than a week since Krafton launched its futuristic mobile battle royale shooter PUBG New State. The game has already been registered with over 10 million installs on Google Play. PUBG New State has been met with a mixed response from users. As of this writing, it currently has a 3.6 rating.

Regardless of the mediocre rating, PUBG New State has been getting new users every day. That being said, new players have to fill a nickname with a 12-character limit in the game. Moreover, the newbies desire to create stylish nicknames using unique fonts, special characters, capital letters, et cetera.

Websites to create unique IGNs for PUBG New State

Nickname generator sites

Use any of the given sites to choose the desired font (Image via https://www.gamingnicknames.com/)

Players can browse any of the following websites to generate stylish nicknames in PUBG New State:

Some stylish nicknames

Copy the name after generating one (Image via https://battlegroundsmobileguru.com/bgmi-name-generator/)

1) ꧁༺₦Ї₦ℑ₳༻꧂

2) 『sʜʀᴋ』•ᴮᴬᴰʙᴏʏツ

3) ꧁☬⋆ТᎻᎬ༒ᏦᎥᏁᏳ⋆☬꧂

4) ꧁༒Ǥ₳₦ǤֆƬᏋЯ༒꧂

5) ꧁H҉A҉C҉K҉E҉R҉꧂

6) ᬊᬁS͢ᴍᴀsʜ ツ

7) J҉O҉K҉E҉R҉

8) Ŋ¤¤bʆɛɑɗɛʀ

9) ßãđßóÿ

10) ॰ तबाही •

How to create a nickname in PUBG New State?

Step 1: Use any of the sites mentioned above to find a suitable nickname or create one.

Step 2: Players need to generate a 12-character nickname that they can copy to the clipboard.

Step 3: After installing and launching the game, players need to log in and create a nickname.

Paste the copied name (Image via PUBG New State)

Step 4: Paste the copied nickname in the box.

Save the nickname (Image via PUBG New State)

Step 5: Save the progress after completing other customizations.

The new nickname will become visible in the profile, which users can change, afterward.

Read about the minimum system requirements of the PUBG New State here.

