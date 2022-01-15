PUBG New State Redeem Code for today (January 15): Redemption process and rewards revealed

To make PUBG New State more interesting and attractive, Krafton often delivers exciting gifts and rewards through several events for their players in the game. Players can avail some of these items for free by redeeming them from the official website.

The developers recently introduced a new BR: Extreme mode in the latest update. To celebrate the introduction of the new game mode, developers have decided to give away another free item with the '5 Chicken Medals' event. Krafton announced the event through their social media handles. Players can claim the free gift by applying the given coupon code:

How to claim '5 Chicken Medals' in PUBG New State:

Since the announcement of the event, PUBG New State players have tried to collect the item by applying the coupon code. However, some players have experienced some difficulties during this process. In this article, players will get a step by step guide on how to claim the '5 Chicken Medals' coupon:

Step 1: Players need to open the game and collect their Account IDs from their profiles.

Step 2: Copy that ID.

Step 3: They will then have to visit this link to claim the exclusive '5 Chicken Medals'.

Step 4: Add the Coupon Code, "JOINBREXTREMENOW" here.

Step 5: After that, add the Account ID, as collected from the in-game profile.

Step 6: Gamers must then click on "Redeem" to claim the exclusive '5 Chicken Medals'.

The event has already begun and will continue until January 31, 23:59 (UTC), so players will have ample time to claim the free exclusive '5 Chicken Medals'.

PUBG New State has become one of the most popular battle royale titles around the globe since its release last year. With the introduction of the advanced version of PUBG Mobile, Krafton offers a next-level gaming experience based on the future. By using advanced technology in weapon and vehicle designs, developers have introduced many exciting things in the game, boosting its playerbase.

