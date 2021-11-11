PUBG New State server open time in India: 6 UTC to IST time converted

PUBG New State has piqued the interest of mobile battle royale fans. The game is set in the futuristic year of 2051 and offers several new features and innovative content. With this new release, Krafton intends to provide users with the best gaming experience possible on the mobile platform.

Downloads for the game commenced earlier than the initially announced time. However, even after getting it on their devices, players are not able to play PUBG New State due to ongoing maintenance.

When will PUBG New State server open in India?

PUBG New State servers were taken down to ensure stable service with the release. Players can check out the same in the image below:

As announced by the developers in this, the servers will come back up and open at 6 UTC, rather than the original time of 4 UTC. This time corresponds to 11.30 am IST for users in India. Therefore, Indian players will be able to enjoy PUBG New State from 11.30 am onwards.

Rewards

Like several other upcoming games, PUBG New State had also set up a pre-registration reward. Consequently, all users that have previously registered for the game will be eligible for a special prize in the form of a permanent vehicle skin.

Playable content

At the time of release, the following four modes will be available for gameplay to the players:

Troi: This new 8x8 km map is the main attraction of PUBG New State. It features several unique and distinctive locations, and a few of the center of attractions include the Mall and Exhibit Hall.

This new 8x8 km map is the main attraction of PUBG New State. It features several unique and distinctive locations, and a few of the center of attractions include the Mall and Exhibit Hall. Erangel 2051: The 2051 variant of the classic Erangel map is an interesting take in the game. It offers a unique experience to the players, and numerous buildings across various locations have been wrecked due to the destruction.

The 2051 variant of the classic Erangel map is an interesting take in the game. It offers a unique experience to the players, and numerous buildings across various locations have been wrecked due to the destruction. 4x4 TDM: The concept is pretty much the same as the regular TDM in PUBG Mobile. However, Krafton has added a new map titled “Station.”

The concept is pretty much the same as the regular TDM in PUBG Mobile. However, Krafton has added a new map titled “Station.” Training Ground: The utility of Training Ground is quite apparent, and players can visit it to improve their overall gameplay.

