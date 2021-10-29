PUBG New State Technical Test released: Graphics, gameplay, guns, and more

Krafton, the developers of PUBG New State, have released the Technical Test client accessible on 29 October and 30 October as a lead-up to the game's upcoming release date of 11 November 2021. A glimpse of the gameplay from this test offers players an idea of what the final build will look like.

Set in 2051, the game incorporates futuristic elements like drone shops and shields while maintaining the fundamental mechanics of PUBG. Aside from that, the game focuses on providing realistic visuals and aims to deliver an experience similar to those seen in PC titles.

What can players expect from PUBG New State? Technical Test reveals graphics, weapons, and more

Graphics

ive different Graphic Quality settings will be offered to players (Image via PUBG New State)

The game strives to achieve the most realistic graphics possible on mobile devices, allowing players to truly immerse themselves in two huge 8x8 battle royale maps Troi and Erangel 2051. PUBG New State is a visual delight for mobile users, providing more vivid and detailed environments.

Gameplay

Drone store is one of the new features that will likely play a part in determining the game's meta. Using special credits, gamers will be able to place orders for items from the shop, which will subsequently be delivered to them through a drop.

The Green Flare gun will play an essential role in calling back a teammate who has been eliminated. This could essentially be a game-changer. Another variant of this gun (Red Flare gun) will call for airdrops.

The deployable shields will change the dynamics of the fight, especially in the shrinking zones by providing cover to users in the open. Trams, on the other hand, will offer an alternative route of transportation across the map.

Unlike PUBG Mobile, players will be able to open the vehicle's doors and be able to take cover.

Guns

Gun Customization will be among the most important aspects (Image via PUBG New State/YouTube)

There is no shortage of guns in PUBG New State, with a long list of options available at the players' disposal. Furthermore, there is a customization option in place with various attachments. This will be regularly updated to refresh the gun meta.

Maps

Troi and Erangel 2051 are present at the moment (Image via PUBG New State)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Maps are at the heart of the battle royale titles, and as mentioned earlier, PUBG New State has Troi and Erangel 2051 in the store. There is a separate map for TDM and training ground. During the media showcase, the developers have also shed light on the introduction of PUBG: Battlegrounds in the game in addition to introducing original PUBG New State maps.

Edited by Siddharth Satish