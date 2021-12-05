PUBG New State vs Free Fire MAX: 3 major differences in world design

PUBG New State was released on 11 November 2021 and received positive feedback from battle royale enthusiasts worldwide. The game is widely appreciated for its good graphics and futuristic world design.

Free Fire MAX is also a standalone battle royale game that is the enhanced version of Free Fire. Battle royale fans can enjoy multiplayer matches with each other regardless of their version.

Differences between Free Fire MAX and PUBG New State world design

The design of Free Fire MAX is not that different from Free Fire. The only noticeable difference between the two games is the enhanced graphics and device requirements.

However, there are quite a few differences between Free Fire MAX and PUBG New State in world design. They are mentioned below:

1) Futuristic and realistic backdrop

PUBG New State is set in 2051 and has a unique battle royale map named Troi. This map’s design is very realistic and unique compared to other battle royale titles.

Free Fire MAX’s world is quite animated and not at all realistic. It is not set in the future and players can enjoy three maps, Bermuda, Purgatory and Kalahari, contrary to PUBG New State’s one.

2) Modern equipment

Since PUBG New State is set in the future, players can use modern gadgets like drones and shields to aid them in the battle. They also have the option to customize their weapons in the game.

Free Fire MAX does not have any modern equipment, and players can only use gun skins to enhance the features of a gun. The closest to deploying a shield in this game is using gloo walls to temporarily block enemy fire.

3) Transportation

The transportation in PUBG New State is more futuristic. Players can hop on modern trams and electric vehicles to travel around Troi.

Free Fire MAX players have no modern vehicles and can use normal cars and motorcycles to travel around the map. None of the three maps have trams that players can hail.

Disclaimer: The list reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen