Free Fire MAX wins Google Play Users’ Choice Awards 2021

Free Fire MAX players can rejoice as the enhanced battle royale title won the Users’ Choice (Game) Awards 2021 hosted by the Google Play Store. The game was nominated alongside its biggest competitor, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

The nominations for the Google Play Store Awards 2021 were announced on November 6, 2021, and the results were revealed today. Android users had one week to cast their vote for their favorite game.

Free Fire MAX clinches the Users’ Choice Game Awards 2021 trophy

Free Fire Max was nominated alongside its competitor BGMI (Image via Sportskeeda)

Free Fire MAX has seen a positive response from the battle royale community as soon as it was released. The game has over 50 million downloads and a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Garena’s games are on a roll as Free Fire recently won the Esports Awards 2021 for the second time in a row. The battle royale title cinched the champion’s trophy in the Esports Mobile Game of the Year category.

Free Fire MAX was nominated for Google Play’s Users’ Choice Game Awards 2021 alongside the following games:

1. Pokémon UNITE

2. Summoners War: Lost Centuria

3. Project Makeover

4. Beatstar – Touch Your Music

5. MARVEL Future Revolution

6. Score! Hero 2

7. The Walking Dead: Survivors

8. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

9. Battlegrounds Mobile India

Other categories and their respective winners

Google Play Store Awards 2021 had many other categories aside from the Users’ Choice Awards won by Free Fire MAX. Here are the categories and their respective winners:

Users’ Choice App – Paramount +

Best App – Balance

Best Game – Pokemon UNITE

Best Apps for Good – Empathy, Mentor Spaces, and Speechify

Best Everyday Essentials – Blossom, PhotoRoom, and Rabit

Best for Fun – Clubhouse, Noobly, and Whatifi

Best Hidden Gems – Laughscape, Moonbeam, and Moonly

Best for Personal Growth – Balance, Clementine, and Uptime

Best for Tablets – Canva, Concepts, and Houzz

Best for Wear – Calm, MyFitnessPal, and Sleep Cycle

Popular on Google TV – Disney+, ESPN, and Tubi

Best Competitive Game – League of Legends: Wild Rift, MARVEL Future Revolution, Pokemon UNITE, Rogue Land, Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best Game Changers – Inked, JanKenUP!, Knights of San Francisco, Overboard!, and Tears of Themis

Best Indies – 7 Billion Humans, Bird Alone, Donut County, My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge, and Puzzling Peaks EXE

Best Pick Up & Play – Cats in Time, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!, Disney POP TOWN, Switchcraft, and Towers

Best for Tablets – Chicken Police — Paint it RED!, League of Legends: Wild Rift, My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge, Overboard!, and The Procession to Calvary

Edited by R. Elahi