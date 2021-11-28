3 best Free Fire MAX pets for characters with active abilities

Free Fire MAX is the enhanced version of the popular battle royale mobile game, Free Fire. While the two versions are exactly similar in terms of game mechanics and gameplay, players can enjoy better graphics in this new game.

Players often choose active characters in Free Fire MAX. To ensure better performance, mobile gamers can pair it with pets possessing unique abilities.

Free Fire MAX pets for active characters

Players can choose any of the following pets if they are using a Free Fire MAX character possessing active ability:

1. Rockie

\Rockie and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Rockie should be at the top of the list as its ability revolves around reducing the cooldown times of characters. Cooldown time is when players cannot use the character’s ability immediately after using it.

The ability of this Free Fire MAX pet, Stay Chill, reduces the cooldown time by 6% at the first level and 15% at the final level.

2. Falco

Falco and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Players using an active Free Fire MAX character should always target to land as quickly as possible to gain an advantage over other players. Hence Falco’s Skyline Spree ability is a good choice as it increases the gliding speed by 15% and the diving speed by 25% at its minimum level.

At the maximum level, the gliding speed is increased by 45%, and the diving speed is boosted by 50%.

3. Robo

Robo and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire MAX gamers often engage in aggressive matches using active characters; hence their health depletes quite often. As a result, players must always choose a pet that will give them a boost of HP.

Using its ability, Wall Enforcement, Robo adds a shield to the gloo wall for better protection and restores 60 HP (first level) to up to 100 HP (final level).

Disclaimer: This list is in no particular order and reflects the opinion of the author. Pet selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha