Top 5 underrated Free Fire MAX character abilities for ranked matches

The characters in Free Fire MAX have active and passive abilities. Active skills are arguably more powerful than passive ones.

The abilities of characters get reworked from time to time to make them stronger or less powerful. Out of the wide range of Free Fire MAX characters, there are some who deserve more attention.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which are the underrated character abilities in Free Fire MAX?

5) Healing Song

Kapella's Healing Song ability in Free Fire MAX (Image via Free Fire)

Kapella’s passive ability is called Healing Song, which revolves around healing items, skills, and ally HP loss. She increases the effects of healing items and skills by 10% each. When an ally is knocked down, their HP loss is reduced by 20%.

4) Dead Silent

Rafael's Dead Silent ability (Image via Free Fire)

Rafael's passive ability is called Dead Silent, as he has a silencing effect on snipers and marksman rifles. He used to be an active character who was later converted into a passive one. The enemies who have been hit by this Free Fire MAX character suffer a 20% faster loss of HP.

3) Partying On

Dasha's Partying On ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha’s Partying On ability is good for beginners as it helps with the recoil of the weapon. The passive ability also helps in reducing the damage taken by falls by 30% and recovery time from falls by 60%. The rate of recoil build-up and the maximum recoil is decreased by 6% each.

2) Tracing Steps

Clu’s Tracing Steps ability (Image via Free Fire)

Clu, the one possessing this ability, is an active character who was buffed to make her ability more useful. She helps in determining the position of enemies who are not in prone or squat positions within 50 meters. Tracing Steps lasts for five seconds and has a cooldown time of 70 seconds.

1) Master of All

K's Master of All ability (Image via Free Fire)

K’s Master of All is one of the most powerful Free Fire MAX abilities that increases maximum EP by 50. In the Jiu-jitsu mode, allies within six meters get a 500% boost in EP conversion rate. In Psychology mode, they can recover 2 EPs every three seconds (up to a maximum of 100 EPs).

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of the author and is not in any particular order. Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

