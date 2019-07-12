PUBG News: 18064 PUBG Lite Accounts Banned Permanently

PUBG BAN

PUBG Lite came out weeks ago and was popular as soon as it came out. If you haven't downloaded PUBG PC Lite, do it by clicking here.

Now we basically have 3 different PUBG that we can play from the PC. The original PUBG PC, PUBG Mobile emulator and now PUBG PC Lite. The goal of PUBG Lite was to make the game available to people who don't have high end PCs.

PUBG PC Lite is basically a lighter version of the main game. You can play PUBG Lite PC pretty much from any computer or mobile.

During the first few months, hackers dominated the PUBG PC scene until PUBG decided to ban the hackers. With the mobile version, it's even worse and it's only getting worse day by day. The game is about finish season 7 and moves towards season 8 but here we are surrounded by hackers. Making PUBG Mobile cross-platform was fun in the beginning and it has its positive sides but it also made the situation worse since they don't even know how to control hackers.

To curb this, the devs have announced that they will do anything possible to eliminate hackers.

After PUBG lite PC came out, PUBG Corp decided to act fast when it came to banning hackers. PUBG PC lite is not a cross-platform game and the player base is still pretty small compared to the main game. So the devs have decided to use this opportunity and have been banning hackers from the very beginning.

You'll be surprised to know that not only hacking, abusing friendly fire can get you banned as well for 30 days or worsen, permanently. Last night PUBG Lite used their official Facebook page to spread the message, in which they also mentioned the exact number of banned accounts for various reasons. Let's take a look.

"Here is the amount of permanent bans from this past week. We do not condone the use of any unauthorized programs for PUBG LITE. We will actively and strictly punish those who participate in unfair play.

Period: July 4 ~ July 10

PERMANENT BAN

Amount of Banned Accounts: 18,064

30 DAY BAN FOR ABUSE OF FRIENDLY FIRE

Amount of Banned Accounts: 3,826 (First-offense)

PERMANENT BAN FOR ABUSE OF FRIENDLY FIRE

Amount of Banned Accounts: 54 (Second-offense)

PUBG Lite is banning players who are using hacks or 3rd party application and players who are abusing friendly player. In short, don't cheat, don't be toxic and you should be fine.

