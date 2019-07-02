PUBG News: 7 Indian PUBG Mobile Content Creators Feature in PMSC 2019 Including Dynamo Gaming, Rawknee Gaming & Kronten Gaming

PMSC 2019: Voting Starts 1st July 2019

Another PUBG esports competition is going to be held by PUBG Mobile called the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019. The tournament will feature some of the best PUBG Mobile content creators across the globe. All these players are selected on the basis of their popularity among the gaming community. The platform is to increase the popularity of these creators to a much wider audience.

Indian PUBG Content Creators at PMSC 2019:

From India, 7 PUBG Mobile content creators are featuring in the PUBG mobile Star Challenge 2019. They are:

#1 Dynamo Gaming

#2 Rawknee Gaming

#3 Godnixon Gaming

#4 Clash Universe

#5 Kronten Gaming

#6 Gareebooo

#7 Ankkita C

Voting Rules And Process For PMSC 2019:

There are a total of 7 groups and each group has the best gaming content creators for PUBG Mobile. A total of 32 Youtube Gaming creators are featured in this voting system for PMSC 2019. The voting period is between July 1-7 and at the end of it, 7 creators with the most number of votes will advance to further stages.

From one google account, a person can vote two times for his favorite creators. These votes will help them to reach on top of their group and then get to the next stages of PMSC 2019.

Currently, Dynamo Gaming from India is leading the vote count with 196,000 votes. He is followed by Kronten Gaming with 75k+ votes. While other creators have:

The Rawknee Games- 29k votes

Godnixon Gaming- 27k votes

Clash Universe- 18k votes

Gareebooo- 16k votes

Ankitta C- 1600+ votes

All the winners are required to play on Mobile, not on PUBG Mobile Emulators. The group winner will get to choose their favorite squad from PMCO Global Finals. You can vote your most loved PUBG Mobile content creators either from in-game evnets option or you can visit this PUBG Mobile website here to vote directly. Also, you can read Sportskeeda's detailed article on:

How to Vote for Your Favourite Gaming Content Creator in PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019?

The venue for PMSC is Taipei Heping Basketball Stadium and will commence from 7 to 8th September 2019.

