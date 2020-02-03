PUBG News: Get Carlo character for free in PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update

Carlo Character

Tencent Games never fails to surprise their fans by introducing free items in the new PUBG Mobile updates. According to the leaks, version 0.17.0 of PUBG Mobile is very close to arriving in the Google Play Store, and players can experience the brand new features after downloading it. Moreover, the size and the release date of v0.17.0 has also been revealed and can be found in the articles listed below:

As mentioned earlier, the developers always introduce free items in the game, and this time, a character has been mined from the beta version. While exploring the store section, a user spotted a new character showcased as Carlo, which can be claimed for free.

Carlo

Apart from this, the players can also get various rewards like emotes and voice when they complete tasks for the same. Although the appearance of the character has not been revealed yet, we can say that the developers have only injected the icon of the character into the game files.

Additional rewards

Along with this, Carlo also comes with a bunch of additional features like MVP emote, outfits etc. Furthermore, it is upgradeable by accomplishing various challenges into the game.