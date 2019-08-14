PUBG News: Official Patch Notes of PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Version Revealed

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update

Tencent's PUBG Mobile has recently launched its next colossal update 0.14.0 globally. The developers keep improving the gaming experience of its players by fixing the bugs and introducing whole new outfits, weapons skins and features. Also, in this PUBG update, we will see a new mode called Infection Mode and Map in which half of the players will turn to Zombies at the beginning of the match, and the other half has to kill them to win the game. Zombies will win if every defender dies and if even one defender survives, then the defender side will win. Every new update of PUBG Mobile comes out with a lot of hype. Here is a guide to download latest version 0.14.0 of PUBG Mobile:

How to Download the New PUBG Update?

Now let's look at the detailed information about the patch notes of PUBG Mobile v0.14.0 released officially by the developers on the discord channel of PUBG Mobile.

Patch Notes of 0.14.0 PUBG Mobile Update:

Infection Mode and Map: Quoted as ' Play as Zombies'. In this new update, half of the players will turn into Zombies, and the other players have to fight against them to win the game.

Quoted as ' Play as Zombies'. In this new update, half of the players will turn into Zombies, and the other players have to fight against them to win the game. New Character System: With this new character system, one can unlock more appearances and skills according to his character. Victor is added in the for free, which is to be collected in the workshop.

With this new character system, one can unlock more appearances and skills according to his character. Victor is added in the for free, which is to be collected in the workshop. Pirate Theme: The new theme of PUBG Mobile is the Pirate Theme and Global Treasure Hunt.

The new theme of PUBG Mobile is the Pirate Theme and Global Treasure Hunt. Restocked Items: The popular items in the Royale Pass Season 8 have been brought back for the players.

The popular items in the Royale Pass Season 8 have been brought back for the players. Daily Mission System: The Daily mission system has been improved to give a better experience to the players.

Other Improvements:

Size of Android Installation Package has been reduced.

Inventory UI has been adjusted.

Climbing bugs have been fixed.

Fixed a bug where characters got stuck in buildings.

So, download the latest version of PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 to experience the new features, mode, weapons and outfits.

