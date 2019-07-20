PUBG News: PMCO 2019 Prelims Day 1 Results and Standings; Indian Tigers Placed at 10th & Team IND Placed at 11th

Tushar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 91 // 20 Jul 2019, 22:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PMCO 2019 Prelims Day 1 Points Table

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Prelims (PMCO) day 1 is over, and all the matches were very intense. All the teams received a very tough competition, and the playoffs were breathtaking. Two teams were representing India at PMCO 2019 prelims, namely TeamIND and Indian Tigers. Since their visa was rejected, both the teams were playing from India. After the end of Day 1 of PMCO 2019 Prelims, Indian Tigers were placed at 10th position and Team IND at 11th.

For complete standings, visit PMCO 2019 Standings

Top 5 teams from the Prelims will head to the PMCO Global Finals 2019 Berlin Showdown, and the rest of the teams will be eliminated from the tournament.

So here are the highlights of PMCO 2019 Prelims day 1, along with details of every match.

Match 1 (Sanhok TPP)

Winner Of The Match: X-Quest- 10 Kills

The first match of PMCO 2019 Prelims was played on PUBG map Sanhok, and Team IND decided to drop on PAI NAN. A squad with Team IND also landed on the same spot, but later the enemy squad moved to other location. All the teams tried to avoid the fight at the beginning of the match to gain even more points on the leaderboard. Talking about team Indian Tigers, they played very well in the first map and finished at #5. X-Quest took this round with 10 kills.

Points Table after Match 1:

#1 X-Quest: 40 Points

#2 Top Esports: 27 Points

#3 Team Queso: 26 Points

Match 2 (Erangel TPP)

Winner Of The Match: NVM- 13 Kills

Advertisement

In the second match, the first circle was partially formed on the Military island and Rozhok. So while landing, a lot of teams decided to change their loot location and stay inside in the zone as much as possible. In the final zone, 3 players were alive from Team NVM who earned WWCD in the second match.

Points Table after Match 2:

#1 NVM: 54 Points

#2 X-Quest: 47 Points

#3 Team Queso: 40 Points

Match 3 (Miramar TPP)

Winner Of The Match: X-Quest- 13 Kills

The plane took its flight path from El-Pozo to Los Leones in the 3rd match. Team IND and Indian Tigers decided to drop in Chummacera and Puerto respectively. ScoutOP one of the favorite player of India showed some aggression and managed to add a couple of kills with OP Scar-L spray. In the last zone, there was an intense 3v4 battle between XQuest and ARG which was won by Team XQuest.

Points Table after Match 3:

#1 X-Quest: 90 Points

#2 NVM: 67 Points

#3 Purple Mood: 62 Points

Match 4 (Erangel TPP)

Winner Of The Match: X-Quest- 17 Kills

In the 4th match of PMCO 2019 Prelims Day 1, X-Quest played fiercely and eliminated more than 3 squads in a single map. After the 4th match, the leaderboard completely favored them.

Points Table after Match 4:

#1 X-Quest: 137 Points

#2 Purple Mood: 78 Points

#3 NVM: 76 Points

Match 5 (Vikendi TPP)

Winner Of The Match: Pittsburgh Knights- 4 Kills

Team IND played quite well in the fifth match. They got a rank of #7 which can make easier for them to get in the Top 5 teams of Prelims. Rush gameplay was seen by most of the teams in Vikendi because the zone was not in favour of the 80% of teams. The round was won by North America's Pittsburgh Knights.

Points Table after Match 5:

#1 X-Quest: 148 Points

#2 Purple Mood: 105 Points

#3 NVM: 92 Points

Match 6 (Erangle TPP)

Winner Of The Match: Purple Mood- 13 Kills

In the final match, the plane took its flight path from Military to Stalber. Team IND decided to drop on their favorite spot, which is Military base. Luckily, no other team landed on Military Base, which was a huge advantage for Team IND. But in this match, Purple Mood was also in the mood to win this match, and the zone was also in their favor. Taking this advantage, they got Winner Winner Chicken Dinner and added 30 straight points on the leaderboard.

Points Table after Match 6:

#1 X-Quest: 181 Points

#2 Purple Mood: 148 Points

#3 NVM: 100 Points

Follow Sportskeeda for latest PUBG News

Also Read:

PMCO 2019 Global Final Prelims Day 2 Schedule Announced; Steps to Catch the Live-Action!

PUBG MOBILE: How To Bridge Camp Like a Pro?