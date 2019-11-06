PUBG News: PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Region Playins Day 2 Schedule Announced

PMCO 2019 Fall Split South Asia Playins have started, and the top 24 teams from the group stage are battling for the ticket to the PMCO Fall Split 2019 Global Finals, which will be held in Malaysia. This year's South Asia Regional Finals are held in KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in Delhi, India.

The Playins commenced on a high note on 6th November, and Day 1 went fantastic. The teams are now gearing up for Day 2, where there will be a battle to make a place in the top 16 to qualify for the South Asia Regional Finals. So, without further ado, let's check out about the Day 1 Schedule of PMCO 2019 South Asia Region.

PMCO 2019 South Asia Playins Schedule Day 2

November 7, Thursday

Schedule for the Day 2:

2:30 PM Group A and Group B: Miramar

3:30 PM Group A and Group B: Sanhok

4:45 PM Group A and Group C: Vikendi

5:45 PM Group A and Group C: Erangel

7:00 PM Group B and Group C: Sanhok

8:00 PM Group B and Group C: Erangel

A total of six maps will be played on Day 2 in Third Perspective Person mode (TPP). The beginning time of this tournament is 1:00 PM IST and will end at 9:00 PM IST approx.

PUBG fans can catch the live action in the stadium as the entry is free, and those who can't go there can enjoy the live telecast on PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel here

