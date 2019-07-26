×
PUBG News: PMCO Spring Split Global Finals 2019 Day 2 & Day 3 Schedule Announced

Tushar
CONTRIBUTOR
News
80   //    26 Jul 2019, 22:13 IST

PMCO Global Finals 2019
PMCO Global Finals 2019

After the end of an exciting Day of PUBG Mobile Club Open Global Finals 2019 we are all set for an outstanding Day 2 and Day 3 of the tournament. Teams who are in lower ranks in the Points Table will try to climb up by implementing new strategies while the teams who are at the top positions will try to maintain their consistency.

Each team will try to go to the first position in the Points Table of PMCO Global Finals 2019. Unlike the Day 1 of the tournament, 6 matches will be played on Day 2 & Day 3 respectively.

After Day 1 of the Global Finals , X-Quest F is at the top of the leaderboard followed by fellow Chinese team TOP Esports. While RRQ, who showed some amazing gameplay by taking a lot of kills, is place third.

Also, read: PMCO Spring Split Global Finals 2019 Day 1 Results and Standings

So without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule of PMCO 2019 Global Finals, Berlin is listed below.

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals Schedule Day 2:

Saturday, July 27

  • Map 1: Sanhok
  • Map 2: Erangel
  • Map 3: Miramar
  • Map 4: Erangel
  • Map 5: Vikendi
  • Map 6: Erangel

All the six matches will be played in Third Perspective Mode(TPP). The start time of the Day 2 of PMCO Global Finals 2019 is 3:30 PM IST and will end at 10:00 PM IST approx. 

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals Schedule Day 3:

Sunday, July 28

  • Map 1: Sanhok
  • Map 2: Erangel
  • Map 3: Miramar
  • Map 4: Erangel
  • Map 5: Vikendi
  • Map 6: Erangel

All the six matches will be played in Third Perspective Mode(TPP). The start time of the Day 2 of PMCO Global Finals 2019 is 3:30 PM IST and will end at 10:00 PM IST approx. 

Also read:

PMCO Global Finals 2019 Schedule

PMCO Spring Split Global Finals 2019 Standings






Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019
