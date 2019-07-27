PUBG News: PMCO Spring Split Global Finals 2019 Day 2 Results; Team Soul Wins Last Match of the Day & are Placed at #7 Position

Team Soul

After Day 2 of PUBG Mobile Club Open Global Finals 2019, X-Quest holds on to their #1 position on the leaderboard. While on the other hand, Elite Esports and Top Esports were placed at #2 and #3 respectively. On the 2nd day, a total of 6 matches were played, and every match was enthralling.

Talking about Team Soul, they showed some amazing strategies and skills on Day 2. The comeback was real after the end of Day 2 by Team Soul. Team Soul got a fabulous Winner Winner Chicken Dinner in the last match. They are placed at #7 position with #144 points.

PMCO Global Finals 2019 Day 2 Points Table

Here are the highlights of PMCO Global Finals 2019 day 1, along with details of every match.

Match 5 (Sanhok TPP)

Winner Of The Match: GC Busan- 6 Kills

Sanhok is the smallest PUBG Map, and due to this, we got some early action in the starting of the match. In the final zone, GC Busan from South Korea got the Chicken Dinner in Sanhok.

Points Table after Match 5:

#1 X-Quest: 124 Points

#2 Top Esports: 117 Points

#3 Elite Esports:106 Points

Match 6 (Erangel TPP)

Winner Of The Match: Nova- 2 Kills

The plane went through Rozhok and Pochinki. Mortal from Team Soul died but after that, Team Soul didn't make a mistake. Team BRK rushed on Team Soul with their full squad, but Owais and Ronak from Team Soul wiped the whole team in a close range fight. In the end, the zone favored Team Nova, and Team Soul finished at second position with 8 team kills.

Points Table after Match 6:

#1 X-Quest: 142 Points

#2 RRQ Athena: 121 Points

#3 Top Esports: 121 Points

Match 7 (Miramar TPP)

Winner Of The Match: Nova- 11 Kills

The plane went over San Martin. Unfortunately, Mortal from Team Soul knocked himself out of the game early on. But somehow they still managed to finish at #8, and Team Nova won the game by taking a total of 11 kills

Points Table after Match 7:

#1 X-Quest: 154 Points

#2 RRQ Athena: 141 Points

#3 Nova Esports: 132 Points

Match 8 (Erangel TPP)

Winner Of The Match: Team Unique- 14 Kills

Majority of the teams decided to show aggression by taking early fights. The teams used their vehicles as cover by blasting them, which was a great strategy to survive in an open location. Team Unique from Europe secured the #1 position by doing 1v2 clutch in the final zone.

Points Table after Match 8:

#1 X-Quest: 175 Points

#2 Top Esports: 156 Points

#3 RRQ Athena: 147 Points

Match 9 (Vikendi TPP)

Winner Of The Match: Elite Esports- 12 Kills

In the match 9, the play zone was formed in an unexpected area. Most were out of the play zone, and they had to do a hard rotation to get into the zone. Cat from Team Quest wiped out the whole squad of BKR and added four kills. Team Soul showed composed gameplay by wiping out a whole enemy squad which rushed on them. Elite Esports won the match by taking 12 kills.

Points Table after Match 9:

#1 X-Quest: 199 Points

#2 Top Esports: 166 Points #3 Nova Esports: 166 Points

Match 10 (Erangel TPP)

Winner Of The Match: Team Soul- 9 Kills

The positions on the leaderboard changed drastically after the end of the 10th match. Soul Owais won the heart of everyone by taking a couple of killls in the final zone. Team Soul won the 10th round and last match of Day 2 by taking 9 kills.

Points Table after Match 10:

#1 X-Quest: 212 Points

#2 Elite Esports: 193 Points

#3 Top Esports: 184 Points

