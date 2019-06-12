×
PUBG News: Prize Pool for PMCO 2019 India Division Announced

Tarun Sayal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
14   //    12 Jun 2019, 13:28 IST

PMCO India
PMCO India

The Finals of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 India is going to held on 14-15th June. As 16 teams are qualified for finals i.e. there are a total of 80 players in a single server. This finale is taking place at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium. The fans are so excited for this PMCO Finals. While on the other hand, a huge prize pool is waiting for the winner team.

What is the Prize Pool for PMCO 2019 India Division?

PUBG Mobile has announced the prize pool of PMCO in their Twitter post:

By watching the above teaser of the PMCO India Finals, it is clear that prize pool of PMCO 2019 is 175,000 USD (1.2 Crore approx.) which is definitely a huge amount. Apart from this winner team will get extra prize money if they will perform better in the International PMCO Finals.

Those who cannot reach there can also watch its live Broadcast via YouTube on PUBG Mobile E-sports YouTube Channel starting 1 PM on June 14-15.

Now, let's talk about the top 16 teams that are qualified for the finals.

16 Teams that are qualified for PMCO Finals:-

#1 The Brawlers

#2 Team Insidious

#3 Team Hydra

#4 Team Soul

#5 Team ORB

#6 Coming Soon

#7 Mega Stars

#8 ISO

#9 Indian Tigers

#10 Team IND

#11 Learn From Past

#12 Pain Retribution

#13 8Bit

#14 Evil Big Fellas

#15 RIP Official

#16 Daku Official

These are the top 16 Teams that are going to perform their best in PMCO Finals and Lead their team to victory. Winning team will secure the Prize Pool and will qualify for the global split finale, the first and second runners-up will get a chance their tickets by playing the playoffs.

Also there is a good news for Spectators. The Entry Ticket is totally free. There are no charges to watch the match live in stadium. PUBG Mobile India posted on their Twitter handle regarding this:

Tencent Games has introduced PUBG Lite, a toned down version of PUBG and players can now experience the battle royale game on low end PCS and mobile devices.

Stick to Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News

Also, read

PMCO 2019 India: Team Insidious' road to the final

PUBG Mobile: Top 5 Players to watch out for in the PMCO 2019 India Finals

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Mobile PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019
