PUBG News: PUBG Lite Expands To 8 New Regions Including India; Launches Exciting Events With Rewards

PUBG Lite Expands To 8 New Regions

The latest news coming from PUBG Lite's beta version is going to be released in 8 new regions. These regions will also get some special rewards on pre-registration. PUBG Lite is a toned down version of PUBG PC specially designed to give players a great experience of PUBG even on low-end PCs. PUBG Lite doesn't need any high-profile PC or laptop to run, it can run in all types of low-end PCs which meets its minimum requirements.

PUBG Lite Beta to be Released in 8 more Regions:

Now PUBG Lite has expanded its Beta services to 8 new regions. Soon PUBG Lite will be available to play in these regions also and players can have a brand new experience of PUBG on their laptops and PCs.

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Bhutan

India

Maldives

Nepal

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

After the launch of PUBG Lite, players then won't have to play through VPN. The game is free to play and a player can easily download it from official PUBG Lite website. Earlier the game was available only in SouthEast Asia but now more regions will get PUBG Lite services.

Now PUBG Lite has launched another great event for users who pre-register for the game. If a user pre-registers for the game he/she will get some exciting rewards including a Tiger skin for M416 and a cheetah skin for the parachute of the players. So, if you were also looking to play PUBG Lite and live in mentioned regions it is best chance to grab some free skins also.

