PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Lite Becomes the Top Free Game on Playstore; Gains Over 10 Million Downloads with 4.4 Stars Rating

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 20 // 09 Aug 2019, 16:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG Mobile Lite

Tencent always listens to the players and tries to improve the gaming experience of the players. PUBG Mobile, launched by Tencent, became the most popular mobile battle royale game in a short period of time. But only the users having High-End devices could play the game.

Thus, Tencent decided to release a lighter version of PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite. This game runs smoothly even on a device having 2GB RAM. Although, PUBG Lite Mobile is a toned-down version of PUBG Mobile, yet no compromise has been made in the gameplay experience. At present, PUBG Mobile Lite is available only for android devices.

Just like how PUBG Mobile stormed the gaming world, PUBG MOBILE Lite has recently topped the Free Game Chart on Google Play Store within a few days of its launch. It has gained more than 10 Million downloads and a has received 4.4 stars rating.

PUBG Mobile Lite said:

“The popularity of PUBG Mobile Lite can be attributed to the fact that a considerable segment of the Indian smartphone market comprises of ‘entry-level smartphones' and now thanks to the new lighter version - PUBG Mobile Lite, this segment has access to a game which was beyond their reach,”

In PUBG LITE Mobile, one server consists of 60 players, and the map is smaller than the original one (2X2). At present, Erangel is the only PUBG map available in Classic Mode. Further, in the Arcade section, only war mode is available as of now and players can unlock this mode once a player reaches level 10. PUBG Mobile Lite also has "Winner Pass" which is same as the "Royale Pass" in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Lite is the top trending game right now in India while PUBG Mobile has secured the position of top-grossing game in Video Game Market.

Be Sure to Follow Sportskeeda for latest upcoming Video Game News and PUBG News

Also read:

Registrations for PMCO Fall Split 2019 Are Now Open; Ultimate Guide on How To Register for PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019?

Advertisement

"SouL Owais will be the IGL, I will be the filter and SouL Ronak and SouL Viper will be suggestion guys" sc0ut after Joining Team SouL