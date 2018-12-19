PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Now Has More Players Than Fortnite Across All Platforms

Gautam Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 21 // 19 Dec 2018, 19:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG for Mobile now has 200 million users

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, also known as PUBG, has become a smash hit among mobile players. It's Battle Royale competitor, Fortnite has become the Battle Royale of choice due to the family-friendly graphics and being preferred by big streamers.

However, according to Verge, PUBG for Mobile now has 200 million users and about 30 million active daily users. This is as many players as Fortnite on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and iOS combined! PUBG has been named Best Game of the Year in Google Play. Fortnite does not yet have a public Android app.

A report by Bloomberg has stated that PUBG hit the 200 million mark on 26 November 2018, so it's entirely possible that the number is even more now. This figure does not include their 50 million+ sales on the PC, as well as the figures from the number of players in China.

How did PUBG Mobile get so popular?

The answer to this question is quite simple: Asia.

While Western markets generate most of the revenue in the gaming market, as well as PC and console sales, Asian populations have much more access to mobile. Countries such as China, India, Pakistan or Indonesia have a huge number of people, with a combined population of almost 3 billion!

Of course, not all of them are playing PUBG. In countries such as India and Pakistan, Android phones are much cheaper and much more available to the masses. PUBG Mobile is well optimized too, running even on lower-end Android phones.

Fortnite still does not have an Android app. In these countries, "realistic" graphics are more appealing and the additional layer of building in Fortnite did not quite capture the attention of users. A combined Asian crowd, as well as its popularity across Europe, North America and South America, have made PUBG Mobile quite a hit.

Advertisement