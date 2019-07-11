PUBG News: PUBG Mobile Tournament with Prize Pool of 11 Lacs is Being Held in India; Register Now

PUBG Mobile Comes to Dew Arena

PUBG tournaments are happening all over the South East Asia region on a very large scale and now Dew Arena joins in the fun.

PUBG Mobile is now a part of the Dew Arena. As the Dew Arena truck roams among the 41 cities, players can now participate in PUBG Mobile tournament.

The tournament has a prize pool of 11 lacs INR. The biggest battle royale game comes to Dew Arena and this is how Dew Arena wanted to welcome the game. The tournament started from July 5th, and it will end on October 2nd.

This 90 day-long tournament will see 90 daily winners who will then qualifiy to play the Grand Finale. 90 days, 90 players, 1 dream. Which one of them will get the 11 lac grand prize?

The tournament will host 100 daily matches and 1 qualifier. Players will be playing a normal match in the beginning. The winner of the game will win a Rs 50/- gift voucher and entry to the daily qualifier. 100 players will be selected each day through the 100 matches to play in the daily qualifier.

After winning your daily match, you will be playing the daily qualifier with 99 other winners. The winner of the daily qualifier will win Rs 500/- voucher and straight entry to the grand finale.

90 winners will be selected through 90 daily qualifiers and in October 2019 they will fight it out for Rs. 2 lacs.

How to Register for PUBG Mobile Dew Arena?

You can register here directly using the link given below:

http://dewarena.com/

Go to the Dew Arena website and Click on PUBG-M to register.

Fill up the blanks with your name, PUBG nickname, Contact number, Pubg character ID, PUBG email address and city. Register with Dew Arena and after registration, you will get a link to the official discord channel. Players will be notified with match timing and tournament schedule in the Dew Arena Discord channel.

