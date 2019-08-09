PUBG News: SouL Slayer to Replace sc0ut in TeamIND for PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019

PUBG Mobile India Tour

If you are a fan of PUBG Mobile esports you must have heard that SouL MortaL will be taking a break from the competitive scene after PUBG Mobile Star Challenge in Taiwan. Thus, for PUBG mobile India Tour, Scout will be taking place of Mortal and play along with Ronak, Owais, and Viper.

This left TeamIND with one missing person in their lineup. But it seem they have finally found worthy replacement. In a community post, sc0ut has shared who he thinks will fit best to be in the main lineup of TeamIND. As the title of the post already mentions, sc0ut thinks that SouL Slayer would fit best to be in the main roster of TeamIND.

In his community post, sc0ut quoted:

After searching and observing every player in the community the team has found that Soul_Slayer has been one of the most enhanced players who could fill the spot of Scout in the team as Assaulter and filter. Welcome Slayer to the Insidious eSports.

The new roster for Team IND will be as follows:

KRATOS: IGL

TRANCE: ENTRY

SLAYER: SUPPORT

DALJIT: SNIPER

There have been many fans who think that Soul Slayer is one of the most under-rated player in Team SouL. This will turn out to be a great chance for him to prove his worth. While sc0ut will be playing for Team SouL in PUBG Mobile India Tour, it is not sure whether he will stay with them post that tournament. However, with Slayer joining IND, it seems that sc0ut will be sticking with Soul for some time.

Why is Mortal leaving Competitive Scenario?

The reason why Mortal is leaving the competitive scenario is that he wants to take time and become an influencer. He wants to stream on youtube and also take time to tend to his family. He revealed in his community post that he is the 'Man' of his family and that his mother and brother need him. He has several duties towards them which he cannot fulfill if he is always out of the country.

