PUBG News: Team IND and Indian Tigers' Visa for Berlin Rejected; Will Play PMCO 2019 Global Final Prelims From India

REJECTED VISA FOR TEAM IND AND INDIAN TIGERS.

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Spring Split Finals is round the corner with the prelims taking place on 20th and 21st July 2019 in Berlin. The finals, to be held on 26th and 27th July 2019, will give us a new international chicken hunter.

Team Soul, TeamIND and IndianTigers from India shot every head upfront and performed several clutches to get through the deadly situations to book their tickets to Berlin. But as you all know luck is not just a factor it's a talent which one acquires either by hook or by a crook. The luck eventually looked hard for the two teams that are TeamIND and Indian Tigers.

The visa for TeamIND and Indian Tigers for Berlin has been rejected. But all hopes are not lost as they will still compete in the PMCO 2019 Global Finals Prelims from India. They will be competing from Nodwin Gaming's Gurgaon center.

Even, Team Soul's visa was rejected when they applied for the first time. But gradually when they sent in the application for the second time it was accepted and they are travelling to Berlin for the mega Finals.

The reason for rejection of the visas of the Indian PUBG Mobile players for PMCO 2019 Global Finals is still not clear.

Both the teams, TeamIND and Indian Tigers will play the PMCO 2019 Global Finals Prelims from India and what we have to do is just keep supporting them. The team will certainly be charged up and will look to give their best in the Prelims so as to qualify for the main finals.

