PUBG News: Team RRQ And Team BTR Qualify for the PMCO 2019 Global Finals in Berlin; PMCO 2019 SEA Finals Day 2 Standings

Rohit Jaswal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
51   //    23 Jun 2019, 18:41 IST

Winners Of PMCO SEA League 2019
Winners Of PMCO SEA League 2019

One of the most action-packed PUBG Mobile leagues, the SEA League, has just ended. All 12 matches had some close battles till the end. On the first day, Team RRQ showed some great skills and managed to get on top of the leaderboard with 160 points as Team PLM was just behind them with 129 points.

In SEA League. teams which end up on top 2 positions, advance directly to PMCO 2019 Global Finals in Berlin. While teams on spot 3 and 4 advance to the PMCO Pre-Lims. PMCO Global Finals will give us the best PUBG Mobile team in the world on 27-28th July 2019.

DAY 2 SEA League Finals Standings


Match 1 (Sanhok TPP)

Winner: Team VIP (15 kills)

Total points: 45 Points

Match 2 (Erangel TPP)

Winner: Team BOX (14 kills)

Total points: 44 Points

Match 3 (Miramar TPP)

Winner: Team BTR (16 kills)

Total points: 46 Points

Match 4 (Erangel TPP)

Winner: Team RRQ (26 kills)

Total points: 56 Points

Match 5 (Vikendi TPP)

Winner: Team BTR (10 kills)

Total points: 40 Points

Match 6 (Erangel TPP)

Winner: Team ILMN (16 kills)

Total points: 46 Points

Top 4 Teams Of SEA League 2019


#1 Team RRQ- 305 Points

#2 Team BTR- 270 points

#3 Team PLM- 205 Points

#4 Team Secret- 193 Points


Team RRQ Wins and Team BTR Qualify for PMCO 2019 Global Finals

Both of these teams will compete against some of the best teams from the rest of the world in Berlin, Germany for the ultimate Title of PMCO 2019 Spring Split Champions. From India, Team Soul will play in PMCO Global Finals as they won the Regional Finals Of Indian Division. Southeast Asia has some of the best assaulters in PUBG Mobile and we can expect some of the best matches in Berlin PMCO Global Finals.

