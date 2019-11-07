PUBG news: Top 5 Players of PMCO 2019 Fall Split South Asia Playins Day 1 Revealed

Tarun Sayal

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split

The South Asia Playins of PMCO Fall Split 2019, one of the biggest ever tournament of PUBG Mobile, has started, and Day 1 is over, and it went fantastic. There were a total of six games played on Day 1. At the end of Day 1, ETG Brawlers finished in the first place with 3 chicken dinners and 102 points. They were followed by Fnatic with 63 points and 1 chicken dinner on the board.

ShagarX from TDP was the star of the day with 16 kills. The most damage was provided by Anto from GodL. Frost from ETG Brawlers pocketed 4 headshots with some amazing sniper shots. Here are the top players of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split Playins Day 1 with the maximum number of kills.

So without further ado, let's have a look.

Top 5 Players of PMCO Fall Split Playins Day 1

#5 ScoutOP (Fnatic)

Total Kills: 9

Damage: 1692

Headshot: 1

#4 Jonathan (Entity Gaming)

Total Kills: 9

Damage: 1803

Headshot: 4

#3 Nova (ETG Brawlers)

Total Kills: 11

Total Damage: 1382

Total Headshots: 3

#2 Dark (ETG Brawlers)

Total Kills: 13

Total Damage: 2197

Total Headshot: 2

#1 ShagarX (TDP)

Total Kills: 16

Total Damage: 1936

Total Headshots: 0

The teams will now be gearing up for Day 2 to improve their rankings and to make a place in Top 16 to qualify for the PMCO 2019 Fall Split South Asia Regional Finals.

