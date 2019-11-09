PUBG news: Top 5 Players of PMCO 2019 Fall Split South Asia Regional Finals Day 1 Revealed

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Nov 2019, 14:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PMCO Fall Split 2019

PMCO Fall Split 2019 is one of the largest professional PUBG Mobile tournaments and the Regional Finals for South Asia is happening at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in Delhi, India. A total of six games were played on Day 1 of the Regional Finals and Entity Gaming bagged the first position in the overall table by earning two chicken dinners with 121 points in total. Team Zero Degree stood second with 75 points.

Read Here: PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2019: Finals Day 1 Results and Standings; Entity Gaming on #1 after Day 1

Aman from Entity Gaming was the star of PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2019 Regional Finals Day 1 and he had a whopping 19 kills to his name. The most damage was caused by God from Zero Degree who pocketed 5 headshots with noteworthy sniping. Here's a list of five top-performing players of PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split Regional Finals Day 1 with the highest number of kills.

Top 5 Players of PMCO Fall Split Playins Day 1

Source: PMCO Fall 2019 Official Website

#5 Joker (Team INS)

Total Kills: 12

Damage: 2821

Headshot: 3

#4 Jonathan (Entity Gaming)

Total Kills: 13

Damage: 2056

Headshot: 2

#3 Neyooo (Entity Gaming)

Total Kills: 13

Total Damage: 1382

Total Headshots: 3

#2 God (Zero Degree)

Total Kills: 16

Total Damage: 2646

Total Headshot: 2

#1 Aman (Entity Gaming)

Total Kills: 19

Total Damage: 1250

Total Headshots: 1

Advertisement

The teams will now be gearing up for Day 2 to improve their rankings and to make a place in Top 5 to qualify for the PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Finals which will be played in Malaysia.

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest PMCO Fall Split South Asia Finals 2019 Updates, PUBG Mobile News, and other Esports News.

Also Read: PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Finals: Day 1 Match Highlights; Entity Gaming is at #1 Position in Points Table