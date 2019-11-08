PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2019: Finals Day 1 Results and Standings; Entity Gaming on #1 after Day 1

PMCO 2019 South Asia Overall Standings

After a hit showdown at the PMCO 2019 Fall Split SA Semi-Finals, the Top 16 teams that qualified for the Regional Finals are now battling for the ticket to the Global Finals that will be held in Malaysia.

The first day of Regional Finals is over, and a total of six games were played. After Day 1, Entity Gaming topped the leaderboard with two chicken dinners and 121 points. They were followed by Zero Degree with 75 points.

So, without any further ado, let's check out full standings of PMCO 2019 South Asia Regional Finals Day1.

PMCO 2019 SA Regional Finals Day 1 Full Standings

Here are the overall standings after Day 2 of PMCO Fall Split South Asia Playins:

#1 Entity Gaming- 121 points

#2 Zero Degree- 75 points

#3 RIP Official- 71 points

#4 Team Synerge- 66 points

#5 Team INS- 64 points

#6 Team IND- 57 points

#7 Elementrix- 56 points

#8 Team Fnatic- 47 points

#9 Team Soul- 47 points

#10 TRUSTDPROCESS- 47 points

#11 Mega Stars- 44 points

#12 ORB Official- 40 points

#13 Nepali Ho Ni- 40 points

#14 ETG Brawlers- 39 points

#15 Team Godlike- 30 points

#16 Team Mayhem- 20 points

The Regional Finals will go on for three days, and the top two teams will get a direct entry in the Global Finals, and the next three teams will play the prelims. PUBG Fans can catch the live action at PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

