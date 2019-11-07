PUBG News: 16 Teams Qualified for PMCO Fall Split 2019 South Asia Regional Finals Revealed; Here's Overall Results and Standings

PMCO 2019 South Asia Overall Standings

PMCO 2019 Fall Split South Asia Playins have started, and the top 24 teams from the group stage are battling for the ticket to the PMCO Fall Split 2019 Global Finals, which will be held in Malaysia. The Semi-Finals that went for two days are over, and the teams that qualified for Regional Finals are announced.

All the teams fought against each other in different groups for the first two days of Playins. There were a lot of ups and downs in the points after the second day finished. ETG Brawlers finished at the top spot with 149 points on the board followed by Team IND with 121 points.

So, without any further ado, let's check out full standings of PMCO 2019 South Asia Playins Day 2.

PMCO 2019 South Asia Day 2 Playins Full Standings

Here are the overall standings after Day 2 of PMCO Fall Split South Asia Playins:

#1 ETG Brawlers- 149 points

#2 Team IND- 121 points

#3 Team Godlike- 93 points

#4 Team Fnatic- 84 points

#5 Nepali Ho Ni- 76 points

#6 Zero Degree- 75 points

#7 Team Mayhem- 73 points

#8 Team INS- 73 points

#9 Entity Gaming- 72 points

#10 Team Megastars- 71 points

#11 TRUSTDPROCESS- 71 points

#12 Team Synerge- 70 points

#13 ORB Official- 68 points

#14 Elementrix- 67 points

#15 Team Soul- 65 points

#16 RIP Official- 63 points

#17 Orange Rock- 63 points

#18 Team 8Bit- 62 points

#19 Team MegaX- 59 points

#20 Team Insane- 57 points

#21 Team Blind- 51 points

#22 Reckoning Esports- 46 points

#23 Synergy Retribution- 45 points

#24 Solti Squad- 27 points

The top 16 teams will now battle against each other in PMCO 2019 South Asia Regional Finals for a ticket to Malaysia. The team that will lead the points table in the Regional Final will qualify directly for the Global Finals. The team on the 2nd and 3rd positions will qualify for the prelims in Malaysia.

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest PMCO Fall Split 2019 Updates, PUBG Mobile News, and other Esports News.

