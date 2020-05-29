PUBG is now free for four days, dates revealed

PUBG will be free to play for the weekend (Pic Courtesy: undercoverdudes/YT)

PUBG PC is hailed as one of the finest battle royale games to be created. PUBG became an instant sensation when it was launched in early 2017 considering that it was different from the existing games.

It made a name for itself in the battle royale genre and gained an enormous fan base. The game is developed by PUBG Corporation which is a part of Bluehole Corporation, and was released just four months before Fortnite. However, more recently, PUBG has started losing players due to fierce competition in this genre.

Also Read: How is KD calculated in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG will be free to play for the weekend

The developers announced on Twitter that the game would be free to play the next weekend on Steam and one can purchase it for half the current price. It’ll be free to play on Steam from June 4th to 8th.

From June 4th to 8th, PUBG is Free To Play and 50% off. #PlayApartTogether with PUBG and Steam! pic.twitter.com/c6cQS3E3Sp — PUBG (@PUBG) May 28, 2020

With this move, it is expected to increase the number of active players in the game. It provides an excellent chance for new players to first test the game during the free period before purchasing PUBG.

Also Read: Best graphics card with in the budget of INR 10000

PUBG is available to download on Xbox One, PS4, PC and Google Stadia. It also has a mobile version for iOS and Android, which is much popular than the other versions.

Brendan Greene, the Creative Director of Bluehole, is the mastermind behind the creation of PUBG and he was heavily inspired by the famous Japanese film ‘Battle Royale’ and the famous novel series ‘The Hunger Games’.

Advertisement

Also Read: Best graphics card under the budget of INR 15000