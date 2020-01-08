PUBG PC: Assualt Rifle spawn rate increased by 20%

Mohit Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020

PUBG PC

Taking into consideration the feedback of the PUBG PC players, the PUBG Corporation has announced that the spawn rate of the assault rifles (AR) in Erangel and Miramar has been increased by 20%.

The PUBG Corporation, on their Twitter account 'PUBG Support', posted the following:

PC Players: Live servers will undergo maintenance for 4 hours on Jan 7 4:30pm PST / Jan 8 1:30am CET / Jan 8 9:30am KST to perform general service stabilization. Thanks to community feedback, we're increasing AR spawns on Erangel & Miramar by 20% upon completion of maintenance.

At the time of writing, the servers have updated. The maps Erangel and Miramar of PUBG PC will now surely have some better assault rifle loot rate. The servers updated for around four hours on January 7 and January 8.

The new update 0.16.5 is around the corner and there will be some immense surprises coming up this season - Royale Pass Season 11 Operation Tomorrow. As per the official statement, the season will be live on January 10.

In the new update, we will see some additions like Domination Map, Snow Bike in Vikendi, MK-14 weapons skin on reaching Diamond, etc.

