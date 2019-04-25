×
PUBG PC Lite News: PUBG PC Lite's New Update has arrived with new Parachute System, revamped Starting Island and more

Tousif Hasan Biswas
ANALYST
News
39   //    25 Apr 2019, 16:34 IST

PUBG Lite PC
PUBG Lite PC

With the constant attention and improvement to PUBG PC Lite, it is evident that the developers are really working hard to provide a beautiful experience to the PUBG Lite gamers. While they are making the game ready for the global release, the game is getting frequent updates to make the gameplay experience better and providing a fair playing environment to all.

Recently, on April 25th, Tencent has pushed another update to PUBG Lite, where they tried to listen to the community and implemented some update based on the community feedback. So, let us take a look at the changes that have been made in PUBG PC Lite. 

Parachute System Overhaul

Parachute system overhaul
Parachute system overhaul

With this overhaul parachute system, players will experience a much more realistic and smooth parachute experience. Players will also be able to use their parachute to land on the exact location they want. Moreover, the free-falling system has been also added in the game. 

Shooting Range in Starting Island

shooting range in starting island
shooting range in starting island

To test the skills of the players to help them to be better by practicing, the developers have added the shooting range in the starting island. On their official statement they have mentioned,

Reflecting your feedback collected through the community survey, we came up with an idea that users should be able to enjoy a meaningful gameplay in the starting island. Accordingly, we added a shooting range and weapons for you to hone your shooting skills. Try testing all kinds of weapons at the starting island.

Other than this 2 big changes, lots of bugfixes have been done, some of the eminent bug fixes are the following,

Fixed the issue of characters dying after getting off a vehicle driving at a low speed
Fixed the issue of not being able to see inside the vehicle from far away
Fixed the issue of character getting stuck in a specific location at Ferry Pier in Erangel

We can undoubtedly say that the developers are listening properly to the community and making changes in the game that are necessary for the improvement. So, it is just the time when the game will see its global release. However, you can still play the game irrespective of your location. Just follow the simple steps mentioned in this article!


Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Lite
