PUBG PC Lite version Indian pre-registration event, how to download the game, release date and everything else you need to know

Hritwik Raj FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 18 // 21 Jun 2019, 02:18 IST

PUBG PC Lite

PlayerUnknown's Battleground PC lite version official Indian release was confirmed by the developers. PUBG PC lite Indian pre-registration is currently going on and moreover the registration phase is converted into an event. In simple words Indian players who register for PUBG PC lite will get free skins, cosmetics and other rewards.

PUBG PC Lite Indian release date was not confirmed by the developers. However, the game will make its official release before July 11, 2019. If you are interested in the game then go register yourself from the link mentioned below.

The official pre-registration date and event code delivery date are mentioned below.

Event period : 2019.06.20 07:00:00 ~ 2019.07.03 23:59:59 IST (UTC+5:30)

2019.06.20 07:00:00 ~ 2019.07.03 23:59:59 IST (UTC+5:30) Event code delivery: 2019.07.11 (via email)

Event code delivery will be done on July 11, 2019 via the email you registered while making a PUBG Lite account. The code will offer free skins which can be redeemed in the game. Since the code will be delivered on 11th of July we can confirm that the game will be officially released prior.

PUBG PC lite version can be downloaded through the official page. The launcher of the game was released globally a few months ago. This means you can download PUBG Pc lite launcher right now and download the game as soon as it comes out.

PUBG PC lite is a free to play game which is currently available on few regions and countries. The game will be available to the global audience in the coming future.

