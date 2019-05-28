PUBG: Release Date for PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Update Leaked

Tarun Sayal
28 May 2019, 18:23 IST

PUBG Mobile 0.13.0

PUBG Mobile in this week has made a lot of announcements. Recently PUBG Mobile has released the beta version of 0.13.0. But the most important question is about the release date of PUBG Mobile version 0.13.0? When will this new update will arrive in global version?

According to sources, information received about new PUBG update release date is 31st May. Yes, you read it right. It is expected that this new update will be released officially by developers on Google Playstore on 31st May. As, this date is not officially announced yet the date mentioned should be considered as leak.

It will be inly released when the developers are confident and the PUBG mobile 0.13.0 version will be up by th end of May or in the early 1st week of June.

Recently developers are also working on fixing the bugs and installing anti cheat features in the game. PUBG Mobile, in their discord post, has announced that if anyone is caught cheating in game, the player will get 10 year ban. Also sportskeeda has full detailed article on this topic. Go also check this article out PUBG Mobile News: Game to have strict fairplay environment.

Coming to the new version, PUBG mobile 0.13.0 has the players excited. As the beta version saw over 1 Million players. In this new version a lot of new features, outfits, emotes, modes are going to release. In my recent article PUBG Update: How to Download PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Beta Version? Ultimate Guide I have explained how can you become an early beta tester. Becoming a beta tester is so easy. There is no need to fill form or complete any formalities. If you also want to become early beta tester of PUBG Mobile, make sure to follow above article.

Tencent Games has introduced PUBG Lite, a toned down version of PUBG and players can now experience the battle royale game on low end PCS and mobile devices.

