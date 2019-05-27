PUBG Mobile News: Game to have strict fairplay environment

Cheating in PUBG Mobile has been in the news from the last couple of months. And because of these hackers and cheaters, fair play gaming was getting violated. Although posts against cheating are on the rise on different platforms like Reddit, Youtube, Facebook groups, there have been no official announcements made by PUBG Mobile team.

Finally, today the PUBG Mobile developers team have posted a detailed announcement about maintaining fair play in PUBG Mobile.

Dear PUBG MOBILE players,

We have always strived to deliver a gaming environment that is fair and enjoyable for each and every player. It has come to our attention that some players have been cheating in PUBG MOBILE matches. Such acts compromise the integrity of the rules and are detrimental to the PUBG MOBILE experience. We take this issue very seriously; as such, each account in violation has received a 10-year ban. We would like to remind all players about the importance of fair play and thank you for keeping PUBG MOBILE fair and fun.

If you suspect that a player is cheating or using an unauthorized 3rd party app to dishonestly assist their game play in a match, please use the in-game reporting system to notify us. We investigate all such reports thoroughly and you will be informed of the findings. We will continue to enforce stringent discipline against cheaters and publish the IDs of confirmed cheaters. Thank you for helping us make PUBG MOBILE a better game.

No doubt that this is a bold step taken by the developers to make PUBG Mobile fair. But the question arises, are the bans enough to stop the cheaters?

Personally, I have experienced playing against cheaters. It is very hard to recognize at the first place because you do not know what type of cheats they are using. But with time and experience, you can understand that some people are cheating in the game.

If you do not know it yet, there are some cheats, that allow cheaters to see the locations of the players, let them jump high, no recoil, quick aim etc.

After this big announcement from Tencent, we can only hope that the game is going to be better and we will find less cheaters. So, what do you think about this statement from the developers? Do let us know in the comments below!

