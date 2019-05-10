PUBG Skins: How to look like Bahubali in PUBG Mobile?

NEW SKIN FOR THE STRONGEST HUNTERS

PUBG Mobile never fails to amaze its fans. It has prioritized Indian theme and has brought Indians to the PUBG Map. After facing controversies and also the threat of being banned, PUBG Mobile stood out of the hatred. The team has been successful in bringing new events, competitions, and PUBG skins for the Indian players. From the Mobile tournaments which gave hunters like Mortal and Dynamo to introducing Kurtas and cricket skins in the game, PUBG Mobile returned the love back to the Indian gaming market.

The team has now introduced the Baahubali skin for the game, realizing the fact of how much Indians love movies and after the successful promotion of John Abraham's R.A.W. the the team is sure about the success of the new skin. The skin is called 'The Great Indian Warrior Outfit' and has two parts - the armored outfit and the headgear. The price for the outfit is hence divided to 300 UC for the Head Gear and the other armor including chest armor, wrist, and arm protection, and the bottom wear costs 900 UC. The headgear price may go up as the limited period ends.

THE OUTFIT LOOKS FABULOUS

The players can get a 25% discount on the complete set of the Warrior Outfit. The offer is valid for a limited time, which ends on 15th May. Offer price for the set is 1260 UC. The outfit is perfect to show your opponents that who is the real hunter and it adds charisma to the lobby and you can brag about it to your squad. The outfit is though not being made by the collaboration with the movie unlike other skins like the Resident Evil. Hope you enjoy the skin.

In order to bring every mobile gamer to play PUBG, Tencent have come up with PUBG Lite where gamers can experience this battle royale game in low end PCs and mobile devices.

