PUBG Snow Map: PUBG New Informational Video Tutorial Explains Everything About PUBG New Map Vikendi: Survivor Pass, Free Skins, Items and more

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 23 // 19 Dec 2018, 23:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG SNOW MAP VIKENDI

PlayerUnknown's Battleground official youtube channel has been releasing videos related to PlayerUnknown's Battleground latest snow map vikendi. Few days ago they uploaded a making-of video of the new PUBG map vikendi in which you all can see how one of the best map of PlayerUnknown's Battleground was made possible.

Few hours ago new videos were made available to viewers which explained the new Vikendi: Survivor Pass. The tutorial video explained each and every part of the Vikendi survival pass including the new coupon system which can be used to obtain free skins and items from the coupon shop. The missions and rewards of the Vikendi survival pass were also explained in the video. With a single press of a button, you can view missions in the game. Take a look at the official video to know everything about the new snow map Vikendi: Survivor Pass.

At the same time, another video out in the official PlayerUnknown's Battleground YouTube channel explains the new parachuting system. So, those of you who were having a problem with the new parachute overhaul can use the video to learn more about it.

The official Patch Notes explains the Vikendi Survival Pass:- (source-PUBG official website)

Added Survivor Pass: Vikendi

The duration of the pass is 10 weeks.

Players have the opportunity to complete missions and receive rewards throughout the duration of the pass.

Two types of passes are available:

Survivor Pass: Vikendi – Provides missions and rewards to unlock for all players, as they level-up the pass.

Premium Pass – Provides special missions and exclusive rewards to players who’ve purchased the premium pass, as they level-up the pass.

The Premium Pass will be available on the test server for testing and will be purchasable on the live servers Dec 19, 2018, for $9.99 (price may vary slightly depending on your region).

Some missions cannot be completed while on the test server, due to limited game mode selection.

Players who’ve played on the test servers from Dec 7 may start the pass on the test server with a certain amount of XP (up to 4,800 XP max)

Each level you can claim rewards from Survivor Pass: Vikendi in the Rewards tab and also claim Coupons by clicking on the ‘Drop In Supply’ button.

Coupons can be used to unlock exclusive rewards, read on for more details.

You can view your current mission lists in the ‘Missions’ tab and can also check the mission lists in-game by clicking ‘P’ prior to jumping out of the plane.

There are 5 mission types available to complete

Daily Missions: 3 missions will be provided every day. You swap out up to 1 mission per day.

Weekly Missions: 10 missions will be available every week, and you can view the missions for specific weeks.

Premium Pass holders can complete up to 10 missions per week and all players with Survivor Pass: Vikendi can complete up to 4 missions.

Beginner Missions: Easy missions which are provided for beginner players.

Premium Missions: All players can complete these missions, but only players who have the Premium Pass can claim rewards after completion.

Challenge Missions: Theses are special missions provided for players who’ve completed all their weekly missions in a specific week. It contains more challenging and advanced missions.

All players can complete Challenge Missions, but only players who have the Premium Pass can claim rewards after completion.

Read more:

PUBG Snow Map: Everything you need to know about New Coupon System and Vikendi Survival Reward System Changes

Advertisement

PUBG Snow Map: Things You Should know about PUBG New Map "Vikendi"

PUBG Tips: Which Gun is The Best Weapon & Why? Best AR, Best Sniper, All You Need To Know

Get the latest Video Game News at Sportskeeda.

Advertisement