How to move while shooting in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is a very competitive game, and players need to learn various techniques to reach higher tiers.

Moving while shooting is one of the most important aspects in the game.

PUBG Mobile is quite a challenging game, and shooting is a significant aspect as well. Hence, players try and learn different firing techniques so as to get better. Moving while shooting is one of these techniques that the players have to learn to improve their gameplay in PUBG Mobile.

Without learning this skill, reaching higher tiers and facing other players in close combat will be a lot more difficult. Many players are unable to maintain their movement while shooting, as it is a difficult task that the players have to master.

Shooting while moving also depends on the layout that is being used by the player. Not only movement, but players also have to learn how to peek while moving and shooting. Claw layouts are mostly preferable in order to master this style of play. Players using the thumb layout/2-finger claw face various issues, but that doesn't mean it is not possible.

Tips on how to move while shooting in PUBG Mobile.

The players can practice in the training room present in PUBG Mobile

Nothing can be learned quickly, and everything requires time and effort. The players have to be persistent with their practice, and have to grind a lot at the training ground. They should first try and hit the still targets while strafing left and right, and have to create their own movement patterns while doing the same.

Initially, it won't be easy to keep the crosshair on the target. However, with practice, it will become easier. You have to remember that the right-shooting button in the game can be dragged to move the camera angle, whereas the left shooting button doesn't move the camera angle.

After practicing this several times, and getting used to it, players should do the same with moving targets. Players can also take the help of those friends who want to learn the same and practice with/against each other.

It is also essential to play many Team Death Matches (TDM) in between so as to get better at move and fire. Lastly, having a constant sensitivity setting is crucial, and players should not frequently change their settings.

