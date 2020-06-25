PUBG Mobile: How to spot enemies easily in the game

A look at some ways to spot and eliminate enemies in PUBG Mobile.

Players fail to detect other players because of their in-game settings or wrong tactics.

PUBG Mobile is an epitome of success in the field of video games. It is a free-to-play battle royale game that is played by millions of players. Players land on a barren island filled with weapons and further eliminate each other to become the last man standing.

In the battle royale genre, it becomes important to know the location of your enemies to boost your chances of survival. You can either plan an ambush on them or play defensively.

However, many players have trouble spotting enemies in PUBG Mobile. It may be because of their in-game settings or wrong tactics. On that note, here are some tips to spot enemies in the game.

Tips to spot enemies easily in PUBG Mobile

Tip #1- In-game settings: This trick might not apply to most of the players as some might already know about it. But if you change your style to colourful, it will be easier to spot enemies in the game. For newer players in the game, try using this graphic setting to see enemies more clearly.

Tip #2 Using your Peripheral vision- Many gamers do not use their peripheral vision while scooping onto a target. Using your peripheral vision will help you gain extra intel while keeping a tab of your enemy at the same time.

Keep your crosshair low and quickly scan the nearby areas to observe subtle movements on the ground. Peripheral vision is a way to use your in-game vision to simultaneously change targets.

Tip #3 Check for Campers- Not all players play aggressively in the game, some players prefer a defensive style of play. At the end of the day, PUBG Mobile is all about survival. Thus, always keep checking nearby bushes and trees for enemies. However, after getting a clue on a possible camper, do not rush on them. Use a grenade or a sniper to eliminate them directly.

